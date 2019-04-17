NGO provides free food to attenders at ICH

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As schools are closed, Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO that runs school lunch programme, has diverted its service for the time being to the Institute of Child Health (ICH), Egmore, where hundreds of children from poor families are admitted.

The initiative is aimed at providing, at least one nutritious meal to the attenders of the children. “Since schools are closed, we wanted to feed children from poor families. But, someone suggested the ICH, where hundreds of downtrodden children from far-away places are admitted. So, we thought we can divert our service to the hospital for the time,” said a member of Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The members began to distribute food to over 500 attenders from Monday. “The initiative will help parents of the children save money on food. As most of the children are admitted here for long, they have to spend money buying food from outside. Hospital will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for children, but for their attenders food was the problem,” said Dr A T Arasar Seeralar, Director, ICH.

“Now, NGO Aathichudi is providing lunch for attenders on all Sundays and Rotary Club on Thursdays. So, we have requested Akshaya Patra to continue their service even after schools are reopened at least for some if not to these many numbers,” said Dr Arasar Seeralar.

G Gangadharan, health educator, ICH said, “The quality of food is good and nutritious. Every day they are providing variety rice, like sambar and tamarind. The attenders are getting benefited.”