Home Cities Chennai

NGO provides free food to attenders at ICH

Now, NGO Aathichudi is providing lunch for attenders on all Sundays and Rotary Club on Thursdays.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As schools are closed, Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO that runs school lunch programme, has diverted its service for the time being to the Institute of Child Health (ICH), Egmore, where hundreds of children from poor families are admitted.

The initiative is aimed at providing, at least one nutritious meal to the attenders of the children. “Since schools are closed, we wanted to feed children from poor families. But, someone suggested the ICH, where hundreds of downtrodden children from far-away places are admitted. So, we thought we can divert our service to the hospital for the time,” said a member of Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The members began to distribute food to over 500 attenders from Monday. “The initiative will help parents of the children save money on food. As most of the children are admitted here for long, they have to spend money buying food from outside. Hospital will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for children, but for their attenders food was the problem,” said Dr A T Arasar Seeralar, Director, ICH.

“Now, NGO Aathichudi is providing lunch for attenders on all Sundays and Rotary Club on Thursdays. So, we have requested Akshaya Patra to continue their service even after schools are reopened at least for some if not to these many numbers,” said Dr Arasar Seeralar.

G Gangadharan, health educator, ICH said, “The quality of food is good and nutritious. Every day they are providing variety rice, like sambar and tamarind. The attenders are getting benefited.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp