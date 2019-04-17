Home Cities Chennai

Palam Silks launches Mylai branch 

Mylapore just got more fashionable with the launch of Palam Silks’ fourth branch in Chennai on Oliver Road.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:30 AM

The store houses four unique sections  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mylapore just got more fashionable with the launch of Palam Silks’ fourth branch in Chennai on Oliver Road.The store was inaugurated by Nalli Kuppuswamy Chettiar, the lead designer Jeyasree and curator of the store Sunita Yogesh.What makes each branch stand out is a unique design concept to provide customers with diverse shopping experiences. 

While the T Nagar headquarters is inspired by ‘Chettinad cottage’ interiors with wooden wardrobes and mustard walls, the Luz branch has private cabins to provide a  luxury shopping experience. The Anna Nagar store has a counter-top display which is a traditional shopping experience and hangers covering 50 per cent of the showroom for those who prefer self-service.

The new store on Oliver Road is an out-and-out walk-in wardrobe inspired unit. The designs were curated by Sunita Yogesh, daughter of Jeyasree Ravi who is the senior designer of Palam Silks.“We have demolished the gap between customers and our creations,” explained Sunita. “All the saris are easily accessible as they are set up on hangers. A customer can enjoy viewing each and every sari on the hangers instead of a countertop display unit where the viewing is limited to the sales executive’s selection of saris. Customer can leisurely walk around the store and take the liberty to get up-close and personal with every sari in the showroom.”

The store houses four unique sections. One part is inspired by online browsing experience where the customer can swipe through every sari that has been designed. The second section consists of a Bridal Cabin which is inspired from a Chettinad palace where the premium bridal collection, NAVA which premiered at the Vogue Wedding Show in 2017 and 2018 is featured. 

The third section is a walk-in website where customers can browse through all the exclusive saris featured on the website and app while the last section carries cushion covers designed by Sunita Yogesh.  “I curated this store with Palam’s classic designs which are an amalgamation of unique and abstract designs with a tinge of tradition. We are in this space where we are comfortably nestled between vogue and vintage which is apt for a millennial woman who carries culture and style with grace. We name her ‘The Palam Woman’ and this store is a Palam Woman’s dream,” said Sunita. 

Poornima Bhagyaraj, RJ Sulabha, Airtel Super Singer fame Nithyashree, and Jigyasa Giri, founder-creative director of Devaniya were also present at the event.

