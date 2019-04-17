Playing cupid for People with Disabilities 

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In his office in Ashok Nagar, N Panchapakesan welcomes visitors with a smile and offers them a seat. Surrounded by folders and papers, the 70-year-old’s matrimonial service has been dedicated to bringing together people for the last 25 years.Two years back, Panchapakesan started Chennai Sai Thunai Matrimonials to help people with disability find a spouse. He was recently awarded the Udavikkaram Life Time Achievement Award from the Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Welfare Association for Differently Abled for his service towards the community.

As a person affected with polio in his right leg himself, Panchapakesan is resolute when he said, “Anyone can get married. Our service is not exclusive towards people with disability, but for everyone. If a neurotypical person agrees to marry a person with a disability, we try to facilitate it as professionally as possible.” The service is free for all.

Honoured and humbled to receive the award, Panchapakesan, who used to be a banker, only wishes his wife was here with him to see how much their service has grown. It was 12 years back when his wife, Vanaja, passed away from liver cancer.When asked about his wife, he said, “She was a wonderful wife. She came forward to accept me, despite my polio. She was very understanding and supported me no matter what.” When asked about the qualities a person with disability should look for in a partner, he said, “They must come forward to accept them. They must be understanding and support them, financially, physically and emotionally.”

Having conducted over 40 marriages for people with disability thus far, Panchapakesan feels that the stigma around people with disability has lessened over the years. “Initially, people used to get offended when I suggested marriageable people with disability. They used to say that people would think of them differently. But this has changed so much now, and I hope to change it in the future,” said Panchapakesan, who also works as a motivational speaker with many corporate firms.

The 70-year-old believes that marriage is as essential as education, healthcare and employment. “A timely marriage is very important. We hold camps regularly to let people know that they too can get a life partner. They see couples and are instilled with confidence. We try to conduct marriages with a personal touch and a professional approach,” he said.For details, call 9840330531

