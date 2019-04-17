Home Cities Chennai

Plea seeks inclusion of All India Silambam Federation in International meets

This order has been passed only with the view to discouraging the ancient sport of Silambam, the petitioner said.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court for a direction to the authorities concerned, to grant recognition to All India Silambam Federation as a recognised national sports federation for the sport of Silambam and include Silambam in the Olympic, Commonwealth, Asian and National Games.

When the petition from the Federation, by its general secretary B Irin of Ayanavaram, came up for hearing on Tuesday, Justice K Ravichandra Baabu ordered notice to the authorities concerned, returnable in six weeks.

The federation in May, 2015, had applied to the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the competent authority to grant recognition to various National Sports Federations, for recognition.
As there was no reply, it moved the High Court, which, in February 2018, directed the Ministry to pass orders on the petitioner’s representation. And the matter is pending.

While so, the Indian Olympic Association, by the order dated June 11, 2018, rejected the petitioner’s plea on the ground that Silambam is not a sport under the sports program of Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

