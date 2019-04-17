Professor takes off-track route, turns tourist guide

Keerthana M Sundaram By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Usha Mary spends close to seven months in a year away from her family going to places that boast breathtaking landscapes, fascinating history. She accompanies local and foreign tourists, offers her guidance through the labyrinth of history. At 35, this professor-turned-tourist guide from the city is not only giving us travel goals, but also inspiring women to break gender stereotypes. Mary is one among the three female tourist guides recognised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department in Madurai. She shifted her gears from being an assistant professor in a private college to a tourist guide in 2015.

She says, “My husband works in the travel industry and during one of my college’s annual Pongal event, I was asked whether it was possible to bring in foreigner travellers to the campus and celebrate the festival with them. My husband and I managed to rope in a few foreign tourists and it was a really memorable day. After seeing my communication and coordination skills during the event, my husband asked me if I would be interested in taking up a training programme for tourist guides. Initially, I thought it would be a good way to de-stress, so I went ahead with a two-week training programme for guides in December, 2014.”

In 2015, she became a recognised guide and started taking up assignments within the state on Saturdays and Sundays as she was still working at the college. “However, I realised that I loved travelling and interacting with new people more than teaching and hence I decided to quit my job and become a full-time tourist guide. Since I came from a middle-class family, I faced a lot of opposition, but I convinced them that I was clear about it. Now, here I am as a professional tourist guide,” says Mary.

Apart from having an official licence to function as a guide within Tamil Nadu, Mary also works in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka as tour coordinators for private travel agents. Talking about the challenges, she says, “Being a tour guide is not a job but a lifestyle. You need to constantly read about places and people.

The more information you have, the more effective you become. Today, guides need to be smarter and wittier as most data is already available online. You need to give inputs that are not available on the Internet. Lonely Planet India is a book that most foreigners carry with them when they visit India. If I manage to stop them from opening the book on the third day of their tour with me, I feel I have succeeded as a guide.”

During her tours, she also makes sure her tourists get to experience the city’s way of life. “You cannot know Madurai by visiting the Gandhi Museum and the Thirumalai Nayak Palace. You need to walk through the local markets, take rickshaw rides, interact with old people and taste those spicy delicacies to understand the city. That’s exactly what I try to do with all the cities I visit – give tourists the local essence,” she shares.

Mary who has been part of over 50 different tours in south India so far, says, “During every trip, you meet people interested in different things. The key is to identify their interest and suggest places, cuisines and things-to-do according to it. I have met people from Australia, Germany, France, Italy, UK and many other countries. Alleppey in Kerala, Hampi in Karnataka and Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai are some of the favourite cities of foreign tourists in the south.”

She also insists that the society should encourage women to take up unconventional careers and help them succeed in it. “In about 80 tourist guides in Madurai, only three are women. This scenario is common in many off-beat professions. This has to change and this can only be done if her ideas and efforts are supported,” she says. In the future, Mary dreams to organise a pan-India cycling adventure along with foreign tourists.