Pure thoughts are essential for a healthy life

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

The heart is the lifeline of the human body. Anatomi­cally, it is a vital organ that supplies blood to the whole body. Symbolically, it is equated with the most powerful emotions of the human soul like love, instinct, interest and feelings. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that the heart rules our life. But, today the same heart has indeed become a matter of great concern as alarming statistics tell us how vulnerable it is to the onset of countless disorders, thanks to our modern lifestyle and polluted environment.

Concerns about the heart’s health has led to an explosion of research in order to find ways to boost its longevity and smooth functionality. However, when all efforts to preserve the heart fail, we even have an option to replace it. Isn’t it great? However, the figures in health reports still don’t seem to tell a happy story about the effectiveness of these developments. The number of people suffering from heart diseases is ever increasing. According to the eternal law of spirituality, everything in this material world grows old, decays and gets assimilated into its original elemental form. Similarly, everything in nature is getting recycled as energy is in constant flux. So, as souls we all get a new body in every birth. However, the elements that constitute a body are the same old matter. In that sense, everything in the world is old material packaged as new.

With every consecutive birth, we get a recycled body and hence a recycled heart. We get a new body only when we first come down from the soul world because we are pure and are entitled to get the best of the available resources at the time when we enter this world. Having said this, we must not forget a fact that there was indeed a time when we all had a brand new heart. Yes, it is true and that time was called Golden Age when all human souls and the elements of nature were pristine and pure. Everyone was perfect and pure then and so everything they had, including their body, was also perfect. There was no need for them to take care of their heart. The heart was so robust and healthy that it supported the body for a long and healthy life.

Today, we live in the Iron Age which is in contrast with the Golden Age. There is hardly any human being in this world today who is free from any physical ailment, be it a wealthy person or someone who is poor. All are suffering from some or the other disease that is linked to unhealthy lifestyle and ecological degradation. In the present age, everyone’s mind is beset with weak and negative thoughts which is the biggest hindrance for living a healthy and happy life. We don’t understand that the root cause of all the diseases is our wrong actions. It’s a proven fact that we get punished for our wrong deeds. Therefore, it is important to realise that all the diseases have their origin in our wrong thoughts and actions.

Today, medical science has accepted that along with a healthy lifestyle, meditation too can promote a healthy heart as it helps in regulating heart’s functioning by controlling negative thoughts that induces stress-related hormones in the body. By purifying the soul of bad sanskars (personality traits) like anger, fear, hatred and ego, it cures the root cause of disease and leads to holistic healing. Therefore, in order to have a healthy heart, apart from leading a healthy lifestyle, it is essential to be a good-hearted person and to feed the mind with pure thoughts and feelings.