Plea seeks arrest of Dravidar Kazhagam leader Veeramani for provocative remarks against a Hindu God

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the police to arrest Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani for his alleged provocative remarks against a Hindu God.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the police to arrest Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani for his alleged provocative remarks against a Hindu God. Justice R Subramanian, before whom the petition from advocate K Ashok came up on Tuesday, adjourned further hearing on the petition to April 23.

Meanwhile, the DGP, the Commissioner of Police and the Inspector of Police CCB, shall file their counter, the judge said. According to petitioner, Veeramani spoke ill of Lord Krishna in a web portal on April 2 last, comparing the God’s childhood play in Gokulam with the Pollachi sexual scam. Petitioner lodged a complaint against Veeramani with the Inspector of Police, CCB, on April 2.

An FIR was registered for offences under sections 153, 153(A), 295(A), 298 and 505(1) of the IPC and it was taken on file by the III Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Despite all this, no action has been taken by the police to arrest Veeramani , petitioner contended.

