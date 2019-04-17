Home Cities Chennai

Student climbs down by rope from terrace, falls to death

22-year-old volunteers to reach balcony using rope to get the key which he forgot inside flat; nylon rope snaps while youth was climbing down slowly

Published: 17th April 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:04 AM

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student allegedly slipped to death from the terrace of a 13-storey apartment building at Kalavakkam near Thirupporur on Monday when he tried to reach the balcony of his flat by climbing down through a rope from the terrace. 
Police said A Mohammed Afridi took the risky attempt as he had forgotten to take the flat key inside  while leaving for the college on Monday morning. While the apartment manager had said he would get ready a duplicate key, police said Afridi himself volunteered to enter the flat through the balcony and take the key.

Afridi, a native of Kannur district in Kerala, was a third-year BE student in a private engineering college at Panaiyur, staying in the flat along with five other college students. 

“Three of his roommates had gone home for Vishu celebration and to cast their votes (in the elections). Afridi and his friend Nasser were staying in the room and were planning to go home on Friday. We were waiting for the two for going to college together. That’s when Nasser phoned and said they would be late since they had mistakenly left the flat key inside,” said M Nabeel, a classmate of Afridi and staying in a nearby rented house. Only in the evening, he said, he heard the news about Afridi’s death and now the friends have gone to Kannur for final rites.

Police said it was Afridi, who volunteered to climb down to the balcony from the terrace since he claimed he was good at climbing in to wells in his native village. “They had approached the security guard to get them some iron rod to break the lock. The guard and the manager of the apartment had told them that they would get a key ready by evening and had told them to go to college,” said a police officer.

After the security and manager had gone, Afridi allegedly told Nasser that he could get into  his flat through the balcony with the help of a rope. “They got a thick nylon rope and Afridi had wrapped one end around his body while the other end was tied to the water tank pillar on the terrace. Nasser was holding the rope for support and Afridi was getting down slowly when the rope snapped. Afridi fell straight to the ground,” said a police officer.

Afridi died on the spot. The security guard and residents of the apartment alerted the ambulance and the police. The police, after autopsy at a government hospital, handed over the body to Afridi’s family who had reached here on Monday evening.  Police have recorded the statement of Nasser and further investigations are on.

