Vaginal delivery is possible after Caesarean section

Once a Caesarean Section    (CS/C-section), always a C-section’ is a myth.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Once a Caesarean Section    (CS/C-section), always a C-section’ is a myth. Vaginal birth (normal delivery) after a C-section is possible, says Dr Mathangi Rajagopalan, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Birth Right at Rainbow Children’s Hospital. She talks about vaginal birth after caesarean (VBAC).

Who is eligible?
Women who have had one C-section and now carrying a single pregnancy with cephalic presentation (head down) are eligible. Women who have had previous complicated CS are not suitable.

What are the factors that influence the success rate?
Women who have had vaginal births before or after C-section, women who went in labour in their previous pregnancy before having a C-section and those who have had CS for breech presentation have higher success rates. The success rate of VBAC is usually around 70-75 per cent.
 If a woman has had a vaginal birth before or after C-section, the success can be as high as 80%.
Women who go into spontaneous labour have higher success rates and fewer complications.
What are the benefits of VBAC?
 Faster recovery, lower risk of bladder and bowel injury and lower long-term risk of tissues getting stuck (adhesion). 
 Lower risk of breathing problems for the baby (as their lung fluid is squeezed out unlike in elective C-section).

What are the risks?
The risk of the scar in the uterus giving way while the woman is in labour is one in 200 (0.5 per cent).
Women trying for VBAC should deliver in a unit with skilled obstetricians with suitable expertise, and facilities for immediate delivery in case of any emergencies requiring urgent delivery.

