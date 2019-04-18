Four trains get temporarily augmented with AC 3 - tier and sleeper coaches

Home Cities Chennai

Southern railways has augmented four trains, each with one AC 3 coach and one sleeper class coaches temporarily.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern railways has augmented four trains, each with one AC 3 coach and one sleeper class coaches temporarily. According to a statement, MGR Chennai Central - Nagercoil weekly superfast express trains have been temporarily augmented with one AC 3 - tier coach and one sleeper coach, effective from April 19 up to May 31 from Chennai Central and between April 21 and June 2 from Nagercoil.

The Tambaram - Nagercoil superfast express trains have been temporarily augmented with one AC 3 - tier coach and one sleeper coach, effective from April 17 up to May 31 from Tambaram and from April 18 to June 1 from Nagercoil.

The Rameswaram - Tirupati express trains have been temporarily augmented with one AC 3 - tier coach for 42 days effective from April 18 from Rameswaram and from April 19 from Tirupati.The Rameswaram - Kanniyakumari superfast express trains have been temporarily augmented with one AC 3 - tier coach and four sleeper coaches for 40 days, effective from April 20 from Rameswaram. The train will run with revised coach composition from April 21 to May 31 from Kanniyakumari, said the statement.

