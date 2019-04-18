A ‘centre’ for all your culinary and lifestyle needs 

Home Cities Chennai

The CentrePoint is a new-age three-star lifestyle hotel, strategically and conveniently located in OMR, IT-Expressway with 30 well appointed rooms.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CentrePoint is a new-age three-star lifestyle hotel, strategically and conveniently located in OMR, IT-Expressway with 30 well appointed rooms. The location gives one easy access to all major commercial and industrial establishments in and around ECR, Inner Ring Road and GST Road, besides OMR.

The hotel and the management aim at developing a relationship with its team members, guests and associates based on trust and respect which, is the foundation for any valuable relationship. The aim is also to promote Indian culture and values in the workspace and expand to more hotels in South India. 

Famous Theory
The CentrePoint focuses on the ‘Famous Theory’ that draws the most attention, be it for the travelling businessmen or families that look to treat their food palate. The 24X7 multi-cuisine restaurant serves delectable culinary delights round-the-clock. The lavish buffet offers a perfect combination of world food under a single roof.

The restaurant has a very stylish design with well polished wooden floors, wooden ceilings and comfortable seating options. A curated, quick all day dining express — Thali menu comprises of starters, main course and dessert.The hotel has also introduced ‘Corporate bites box’, wherein guests can order their favourite food and it will be delivered right at their doorstep.

Blue Marlin
Great food and a charming ambience can only equal an extraordinary dining experience. Blue Marlin Seafood Restaurant is located in the rooftop, overlooking the Chennai Cityscape. Guests can choose from an array of marination, method of cooking — from their wide range of fresh selections including lobsters, and the famous ‘poochi fish’. 

Urban Lounge
The CentrePoint Urban Lounge is a place for road warriors craving for an authentic experience. With a stylish and sophisticated setting, with unsurpassed views of the city, you get the feeling of being on a private space while sitting back enjoying drinks. 

Multi-functional hall
It is ideal for hosting a range of events from conferences to corporate parties. The menu is curated according to guests preference. 

