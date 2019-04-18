In a first, inmates of Institute of Mental Health cast their ballot

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a historic moment, the inmates of the Institute of Mental Health voted in the polling booth set up at the centre by Chennai Corporation electoral officers.

Till 10 am, around 60 inmates voted and their excitement was evident since they were first-time voters. They came in batches and patiently waited for their turn.

Speaking to Express after casting his vote, a 55-year-old inmate said, "It's my democratic right. I am voting after 10 years. As a citizen, I feel I have a responsibility to choose our Prime Minister. I am so excited to do it in the institute campus itself, thanks to Chennai Corporation officials and Disability Rights Alliance and the institute, who took efforts to make sure we exercised our right."

Another 55-year-old inmate said, "We lost our prominent leaders. Now, we have a responsibility to choose who is their next choice. I am voting after 7 years. I am happy. Initially, I was disappointed as they said, I cannot vote. But today, I am happy," she said.

This booth falls under Chennai Central constituency where former DMK Union minister Dayanidhi Maran is contesting.

