Man threatens to throw acid on ex-girlfriend, held

A 23-year-old man who threatened to throw acid on his ex-girlfriend, has been arrested by Royala Nagar police.

Published: 18th April 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 23-year-old man who threatened to throw acid on his ex-girlfriend, has been arrested by Royala Nagar police. Police said that the accused S Veerapandi (23), a mechanic from KK Nagar and the 19-year-old college student, were in a relationship a few years ago.“While the girl broke up with him, citing his behaviour and shifted to a different area along with her family, Veerapandi started harassing her when she went to college.

On Tuesday, he went to her house when she was alone and threatened to throw acid on her if she did not take him back,” said police.Based on her complaint, Royala Nagar police registered a case and arrested Veerapandi after investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

Phone snatched
In another incident, an 18-year-old boy was attacked and relieved of his mobile phone by two robbers near his house at  Triplicane on Tuesday night. Police said B Saravanan, a resident of Lawyers Colony at Triplicane, is a student in a private college in the city.

 “When he was walking down the road near the Vinayagar temple in his locality around 8. 30 pm on Tuesday, two unidentified men beat him up and robbed him of his mobile phone,” said a police officer. Saravanan, who resisted the robbery bid, was injured and taken to hospital. The Ice House police have registered a case and launched a search for the robbers.

