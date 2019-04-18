Home Cities Chennai

Ticket counters gasp for breath at Chennai railway stations ahead of polls

Absence of unreserved ticketing facility in UTS application blamed for long queues

Published: 18th April 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Huge crowd of passengers waiting in long queues at Egmore railway station as they were headed to their natives for voting on Wednesday | D Sampathkumar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ticket counters at Egmore, Tambaram and neighbouring suburban railway stations were crowded on Wednesday as thousands were heading home to cast vote.

There were long queues to buy tickets for travelling in unreserved coaches of express trains to the Southern districts. The Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express, a fully unreserved train, was also one of the chosen train for the last-minute travellers.

However, they were forced to stand in serpentine queues for nearly 50 to 60 minutes despite having UTS mobile application. This is mainly because the unreserved ticketing facility is yet to be enabled in the UTS application for Antyodaya Express.At Tambaram on Tuesday evening, many passengers who had purchased tickets could not board the train as all coaches were fully packed. 

“The mobile application allows us to buy tickets for suburban, express and superfast trains. But, we are unable to buy tickets for Antyodaya Express. The Southern Railway is yet to introduce unreserved ticketing option in the UTS. Had the option been enabled, long queues could have been avoided,” said R Krishnan, a passenger who missed the train. 

The application was introduced in April, 2015 with paper ticket and paperless ticket options across the SR. While the paperless ticketing facility was initially introduced in the Chennai suburban sections, passengers, who travelled in passenger, express and superfast trains in rest of the zone, had to take printouts of tickets booked through the app.

In April, 2018, the SR upgraded the application enabling the paperless ticketing option. Later, the paperless ticketing facility was further extended across railway zones, facilitating paperless ticket travel for unreserved passengers in the Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Tirupati routes. However, ticketing facility for Antyodaya Express, whose fares are 15 per cent higher than those of the regular superfast express, has not been included since then. 

“All coaches in Antyodaya Express get overcrowded during festival and holidays. Either the railways should provide option in the UTS application or it has to issue tickets at all suburban stations two to three hours before the time of train departure,” said A Giri, former member of DRUCC, Tiruchy.

When contacted, a senior railway official said there are only two Antyodaya trains operated in the SR and their fares are slightly higher than those of superfast trains. “The issue has escalated and now we are looking into it,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections suburban railway stations Tambaram Chennai votes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp