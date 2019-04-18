Two construction workers arrested in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two men, who had allegedly murdered a woman labourer, for not giving them money for liquor, and dumped her body in the Chembarambakkam lake, were arrested on Wednesday.Police said K Dhanalakshmi (35) and her husband Kovilan (40) of Mathiravedu near Thiruverkadu were construction labourers. The accused Chakravarthy (34) and Elumalai (41) were also in the same occupation.

“On Monday, the duo called Dhanalakshmi for work in Poonamallee while Kovilan was away at work in the city. Since Dhanalakshmi had not returned home till Tuesday morning and her mobile phone was not reachable, Kovilan tried to ring up the duo, but in vain,” said a police officer.

Subsequently, Kovilan lodged a complaint with Thiruverkadu police on Tuesday morning.

Investigation revealed that since the duo did not find any work in Poonamallee, they had invited Dhanalakshmi for fishing in the Chembarambakkam lake. As she was about to leave for home, Chakravarthy and Elumalai demanded money for liquor. But the woman did not oblige.

“They had attacked her and pressed her face into sludge in the lake. She died of suffocation. After boozing with the money, the duo fled to Tiruvannamalai where they stayed in the residence of Elumalai,” said a police officer. Thiruverkadu police have registered a case of murder for gain and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Baby run over

Chennai: A seven-month-old baby boy was run over by a mini-lorry when he was sleeping outside the house near Tiruvallur on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Kamaraj, his wife and their child lived in Kalpattu village in Tiruvallur. On Tuesday afternoon, the child was sleeping outside the hut. Then, mini-lorry coming out of the brick kiln in the village ran over the baby which died on the spot.

Gold seized

Chennai: Air Intelligence sleuths of the Customs department on Wednesday seized gold worth `8.62 lakh at Chennai Airport. Based on a tip-off, Shakila Banu, 37, of Trichy, who had arrived from Dubai, was intercepted. A personal search resulted in the discovery of two bundles of rubbery material in her rectum. On extraction, 263 grams of gold was recovered.