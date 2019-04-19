Police foil child marriage in Chennai, warn families

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The city police has halted a marriage between a 17-year-old-girl and 21-year-old man in a temple on Wednesday. While the girl was handed over to child helpline officials, her family was let off with a warning.

The cops from Aynavaram police station acted on a complaint from a child helpline official. They rushed to the wedding venue only to find the groom tying the mangalasutra around the bride's neck, who would turn 18, in three months. It was further learnt that the couple was in a relationship as the girl's family claimed that she was pregnant. However, they could not produce any medical evidence for the same.

The family members told the police that both of them used to live in the same neighbourhood and started seeing each other in the past few months. It was after the girl claimed to be pregnant that the families decided to get them married.