British Council to help children develop 21st-century skills

CHENNAI: British Council will host a summer programme, wherein children can learn contemporary life skills such as creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, and communication skills through an array of fun and interactive lessons.

British Council’s programme is designed to give children a holistic experiential learning at a safe and child-friendly space. The unique, fun-filled, theme-based programme is made to equip children with 21st-century skills through English language training that prepares them to be creative and forward-thinking global citizens. The programme this year will focus on enhancing world knowledge, developing life skills and improving fluency in English to give kids and teenagers confidence and be future ready.

The course will include special features like digital learning, public speaking, creative writing and learning with the use of films in the class. The unique ‘Young Learner’ teaching methodology is task-based and will focus on real-life activities, where classes are delivered in a fun and interactive way. The specially formulated activities and engagement with a variety of media will help children gain these life skills naturally. Batches start from April 22 onwards.

For details, call: 0120 4569000