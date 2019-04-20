Cut, shave, style: grooming tips for men this summer

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shashank Kumar dreads summer. The heat and sweat bring hair fall and stickiness to his hair texture. Using a helmet makes it worse. Men do have their share of problems when it comes to grooming hair and beard during this season. While some prefer high-end salon hair treatments, some stick to their family barbers who suggest traditional remedies. When Shashank complained of hair fall to his barber, he said, “Use mother’s handmade shikakai powder and everything will be fine. Coconut oil works as a natural conditioner. Sorted for the weather.”

Without a doubt, having facial hair is highly in fashion at the moment. Beard and moustache have become an emotion to many. Jahabar Sadique started growing his beard for religious reasons, five years back. Now it’s one of the closest associations and has become an identity.

“My lengthy beard requires maintenance to reduce hair fall. I wash it multiple times with cold water. Since I need to do absolution before prayers, I invariably wash it five times a day. Apart from this, I shampoo it once every three days with a conditioner. If it’s not maintained clean, the skin beneath becomes itchy. Once every two weeks, I trim the edges, it helps grow the beard in shape,”he said.

Patchy skin, itch, dryness, and greying are common problems. For some, changing styles frequently gives a fresher perspective. Veteran military officer Venugopal is one such.

“I go to salon only for a haircut. I’ve been experimenting with different beard styles at home with simple trimming and shaving techniques for the past 15 years. Some people associate my style with a particular hero or movie. We’re all dominated by films and influence of media. My list of moustache styles includes horseshoe, walrus, pencil and handlebar. Especially my traditional South Indian murukku meesai is a symbol of pride. I take utmost care to protect it,” said Venu.

Maintaining hair is the biggest challenge especially for men with long locks. Narain Neelakantan has long curly hair. He either lets it loose or wears a man bun. “A common question I encounter is about de-tangling. I go to the salon for that. I wash my hair often and go for a spa once in two weeks. Applying gel helps. Sticking to one technique is better, especially if you have long hair.”

Follow this

Wash your hair once in three days. Trim your beard and moustache once in 15 days. Get a clean shave once in three months.

Oil massage is good for skin condition, texture, and tone. It helps with blood flow. Even for a clean shave head, oil helps to keep it cool.

Tan removal and facials are the most common treatments. Applying sunscreen is effective. It’s advisable to cover hair with a cloth before wearing a helmet.

A crew cut or summer cut is popular this season. Trim hair on the sides of the ears. This eases the sweat to flow out.

Most prefer a clean shave or a stubble. Beard oil works best to prevent itchiness and odour.