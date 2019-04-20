Eldercare is a click away

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Pankaj Korwar visits his parents in Ranchi once or twice a year. He is one among the many children who opt to stay away from parents for career preference and personal aspirations. But he does feel helpless at times regarding their health and safety concerns. His own story motivated him to start Swasmos — a web and mobile optimised site — in early January this year. Swasmos is a preventive healthcare company for the elderly. With the aid of technology and personalised service, it offers comprehensive healthcare products involving the participation of both parents and children.

Cities are witnessing a structural change in family composition. A big population today live as nuclear families. “The idea came from a personal experience. During our early research, we realised that personalised health attention for the elderly is treated as a serious concern abroad. We interviewed around 50 people from abroad through Skype and mail. These are children who’ve settled there for job opportunities and stay away from parents. Healthcare of parents was their primary concern. They find it difficult to ensure timely action. Even with the availability of latest communication devices, tracking of parents’ health remains a challenge,” says Pankaj who runs the company with his wife Kavita Korwar. Swasmos is present at Chennai right now. They hope to expand to tier II and III cities eventually. The start-up is bootstrapped by the duo.

Talking about what it was like exploring a conservative market like Chennai with healthcare options, Pankaj shares, “Our approach is comprehensive and transparent. With a tap of a button, the whole medical history of a person is made available. People are skeptical. Considering it’s a common problem faced by this generation they welcomed our timely initiative. Our services include providing health assistants, actionable diagnostic insights, tracking tools, and health record archival.

To make things easier, apart from the children one more nominee can be added to monitor the health of the elderly. This could be a local guardian or a relative who would have access to everything updated on their registered account. This will help them play an active role in their parent’s healthcare management,” he says.

Swasmos has collaborated with a few doctors in different areas of specialisations. There are two personalised health assistants at present. They’re trained in works related to hospitality and technical matters. Most importantly, they can converse in the local language. Right from taking blood tests to bringing the results to the doorstep, they do all that is required.

Once the diagnostic tests are taken, the results are updated on the account. Regular and monthly medical interaction with doctors is possible. A dedicated health record archive is maintained. The reports are easy to understand and analyse. On the whole, it helps children track their parents’ health from miles away. “Our resources are limited at present. We will soon have caregivers. A dedicated mobile app will be launched soon. Ensuring our parents’ good health is our duty. Distance is no more a challenge with remote tracking options and personalised care programmes,” he says.

