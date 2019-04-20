Home Cities Chennai

Eldercare is a click away

Swasmos, a three-month-old company founded by city-based couple Pankaj Korwar and Kavita Korwar, helps monitor healthcare for the elderly even from distant locations, and provides personalised service

Published: 20th April 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A dedicated mobile app will be launched soon

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pankaj Korwar visits his parents in Ranchi once or twice a year. He is one among the many children who opt to stay away from parents for career preference and personal aspirations. But he does feel helpless at times regarding their health and safety concerns. His own story motivated him to start Swasmos — a web and mobile optimised site — in early January this year. Swasmos is a preventive healthcare company for the elderly. With the aid of technology and personalised service, it offers comprehensive healthcare products involving the participation of both parents and children.

Cities are witnessing a structural change in family composition. A big population today live as nuclear families. “The idea came from a personal experience. During our early research, we realised that personalised health attention for the elderly is treated as a serious concern abroad. We interviewed around 50 people from abroad through Skype and mail. These are children who’ve settled there for job opportunities and stay away from parents. Healthcare of parents was their primary concern. They find it difficult to ensure timely action. Even with the availability of latest communication devices, tracking of parents’ health remains a challenge,” says Pankaj who runs the company with his wife Kavita Korwar. Swasmos is present at Chennai right now. They hope to expand to tier II and III cities eventually. The start-up is bootstrapped by the duo.

Talking about what it was like exploring a conservative market like Chennai with healthcare options, Pankaj shares, “Our approach is comprehensive and transparent. With a tap of a button, the whole medical history of a person is made available. People are skeptical. Considering it’s a common problem faced by this generation they welcomed our timely initiative. Our services include providing health assistants, actionable diagnostic insights, tracking tools, and health record archival.

To make things easier, apart from the children one more nominee can be added to monitor the health of the elderly. This could be a local guardian or a relative who would have access to everything updated on their registered account. This will help them play an active role in their parent’s healthcare management,” he says.

Swasmos has collaborated with a few doctors in different areas of specialisations. There are two personalised health assistants at present. They’re trained in works related to hospitality and technical matters. Most importantly, they can converse in the local language. Right from taking blood tests to bringing the results to the doorstep, they do all that is required.

Once the diagnostic tests are taken, the results are updated on the account. Regular and monthly medical interaction with doctors is possible. A dedicated health record archive is maintained. The reports are easy to understand and analyse. On the whole, it helps children track their parents’ health from miles away. “Our resources are limited at present. We will soon have caregivers. A dedicated mobile app will be launched soon. Ensuring our parents’ good health is our duty. Distance is no more a challenge with remote tracking options and personalised care programmes,” he says.

Trained caregivers

There are two personalised health assistants at present. They’re trained in works related to hospitality and technical matters.

For details,
visit:swasmos.com
Or call:8939495999

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp