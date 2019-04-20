More the merrier with these board games

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is a truth universally acknowledged that three-four is the ideal player count for most board games. Even if you go up to five, you’ll usually have more than enough choice. Past that number, however, pickings get a bit slimmer; which is why, today, we’re talking about some of the best games out there that work well with more than five players.

Lords of Waterdeep (with expansion)

Lords of Waterdeep can take six players with the Scoundrels of Skullport expansion, and it works really well. The basic foundations of recruiting adventurers to send on quests and all sorts of other nefarious activities is still there — it’s just edged with more tension with more of you fighting for the available spaces on the board.

Between Two Cities

Let’s start with Between Two Cities, which is the shortest game on this list largely because so much of its gameplay happens simultaneously. Players are making decisions about which tiles to build into their cities at the same time, and passing the rest on to the player next to them. It’s an interesting semi-cooperative game where you have to work with your immediate neighbours but there can still only be one winner.

Mission: Red Planet

For those who’re looking for something more tactical than strategic, Mission: Red Planet is a game well worth checking out. It gets chaotic at the full six-player count, but in a really fun way; with everybody elbowing each other as the jostle for ascendancy on an all-too-crowded Red Planet, it’s just a blast.

7 Wonders

It would’ve been sacrilegious to leave 7 Wonders off the list, because it was one of the first games that could smoothly accommodate up to seven players without any hiccups. It also served as many people’s introduction to card drafting which, like Between Two Cities earlier, means that it doesn’t take any longer with more players.

Mysterium

Another game that plays really well up to seven players is Mysterium, and it’s also the only cooperative game on this list. One player plays as a ghost trying to communicate with the other players by sending them ‘visions’ that they can hopefully interpret and use to solve a long-standing mystery.

The Resistance: Avalon

The Resistance: Avalon is a tremendous social deduction game that plays anywhere from five to ten players. Each of you are knights of the Round Table, but some of you secretly want Camelot to fall. The problem is that the good guys must complete quests to win, but the bad guys can sabotage those quests if they play their cards right — and if enough quests fail, then they win. It’s a wonderful game, and it’s probably the best iteration of the classic Mafia/Werewolf formula.

Codenames

Technically, any number of people could play Codenames — the largest group I’ve seen had 14 people — but it’s a great game at just about all player counts. It’s a team-based game where each team has a spymaster who must give their side various clues to help them deduce the codenames of their agents from a 5x5 grid of words on the table. Few games offer as much opportunity to be clever as Codenames does, and it’s a game that deserves a place in just about every collection.

What’s New?

God of War: The Card Game

Well, as announcements go, this was a surprise — Cool Mini or Not, best known for their massively successful Kickstarters, will be putting out a card game based on last year’s blockbuster video game hit, God of War. No word on how it plays yet, but the theme alone will have many interested.

Terraforming Mars: Turmoil

Speaking of blockbusters, the juggernaut that is Terraforming Mars keeps rolling on with its latest expansion, Turmoil. Fleshing out the diplomatic and political sides of the Terraforming Mars universe, Turmoil also promises to add some long-awaited component upgrades so no wonder it’s doing well.

Hellboy: The Board Game

People who backed Hellboy on Kickstarter last year have started receiving their copies, and the initial reaction appears to be almost entirely positive. The components are stellar, but the artwork is looking like the main attraction here, as it should be.

Arjun Sukumaran

http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)