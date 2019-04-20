Home Cities Chennai

SIPCON meet on transformational change today

Published: 20th April 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai chapter of Software and System Process Improvement Network (SPIN) will host SIPCON - an international conference and exhibition, on the latest trends driving transformational change, in the city on Saturday. The theme of this conference is ‘Agile, Automation, and Cloudification for Business Transformation’ and will feature a Skype address by Bill Curtis, co-creator of the Capability Maturity Model.

Founding member and president of SPIN Chennai, Rajaram Venkatraman, the chairman of Kirtilabs, will deliver the theme address. While Sangita Agarwal, CIO of Accenture India, will address the gathering in person, Sreeram Iyer, COO of ANZ Bank, Singapore, will also address the gathering via Skype. In addition, the conference will have a plenary session which will feature five speakers and will also have a session where the audience can interact with the speakers. Around 10 stalls will also be inaugurated at the event.

