Smuggling bids rise in Chennai airport

Published: 20th April 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Attempts to smuggle wildlife and foreign currency through Chennai Airport increased in the last financial year. According to information available with Express, the Customs department seized
Rs 8.93 crore worth foreign currencies and booked 100 cases in 2018-19 financial year.

This is 48.8 per cent more when compared to Rs 6 crore worth of foreign currencies seized and a total of 76 cases booked in 2017-18. Interestingly, among the wildlife smuggling detected was the seizure of 14kg shark fins worth Rs 8 lakh on January 21.

In February this year, the Customs department seized a leopard cub. Also, a horned pit viper was seized on March 25. It is learnt that besides gold and foreign currencies, customs officials have seized goods worth Rs 4.16 crore which were being attempted to be smuggled out through the airport.

Interestingly, besides seizures in the airport, the Customs department in the State has been successful in preventing smuggling of wildlife species in the sea. The notable being the seizure of 660kg of dried wildlife species like dried sea horse, dried pipefishes, sea cucumbers, shark fins, pangolin scales and mobula ray gills worth Rs 7 crore.

Sources said that wildlife species are usually smuggled to destinations like China and other South East Asian countries where they command a stiff price. Pangolin is an endangered and most-poached species, the scales of which are used in preparing traditional Chinese medicine.

Recalling another major seizure, a customs official said the department also foiled bid to smuggle red sanders worth Rs 9.57 crore and arrested one person.

