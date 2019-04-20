Home Cities Chennai

SRIHER celebrates 6 years of ties in patient care

Published: 20th April 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Park Hyeongbae, secretary general, Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Foundation, speaking at SRIHER on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai Hope Medical Project of Hyundai Motor, Chung Mong-Koo Foundation and Yonsei University Health System, celebrated the successful completion of six years of cooperation in patient care and faculty exchange programme, on Friday.

“In the last six years, 1,007 poor patients were treated at Sri Ramachandra Hospital for various ailments and life-threatening diseases in several departments, including paediatric oncology, cardiac surgery, ENT, general surgery, orthopaedics and plastic surgery,” a release added.

“The patients were from all over India, including the northeast and from neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and South Africa. This year, the foundation has pledged $75,000,” the release added.

“The cost of each patient was subsidised by about RS 25,000 with the Sri Ramachandra Hospital providing additional support. Under the faculty exchange programme, five senior faculty members from SRIHER and seven from Yonsei University, visited each other’s departments and exchanged latest practices,” the release added.

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

