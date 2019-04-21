100 special buses for weekends & holidays

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced 100 special buses covering various parts of Chennai on weekends. The special buses, which were introduced from Friday, will be operated till June 30 covering tourist destinations including Anna Square, Kovalam, Vandalur Zoological Park and Mahabalipuram on Saturdays, Sundays and other government holidays.

To facilitate commuters to participate in temple festivals, special buses are being operated to Periyapalayam, Thiruverkadu and Siruvapuri Murugan temple on weekends. As many as 50 special buses have been introduced connecting Anna Square with parts of Chennai, while 21 buses will facilitate commuters to travel to Vandalur Zoological park on weekends, a release said.

The special buses will be run on routes 21G, 27L, 25G, 11H, 12G, 45B, 45E, 102, 13, 6D, 2A, 27B, 22B, 27H, 40A, 29A, 500, 517, B18, G18, E18, 70V, 99, V51, 517 cut, 109 cut, 515, 588, 514, 547,

580, 159, 50, 72C, 29E and 59. The ticket fares in these buses will be higher than regular fare, said a source.