Nine held while packing ganja in Chennai; car, bike seized

Nine people were arrested while allegedly packing ganja in small sachets at T P Chatram here on Saturday. One kilogram of ganja leaves, a car and a two-wheeler were seized from them. 

Marijuana

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nine people were arrested while allegedly packing ganja in small sachets at T P Chatram here on Saturday. One kilogram of ganja leaves, a car and a two-wheeler were seized from them. On a tip-off that ganja is being peddled from housing board building at T P Chatram, Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner S Rajendran sent a team led by Inspector Vinayagam to the spot,  .

They arrested nine men while they were packing ganja in small sachets on the terrace of one of the buildings. The terrace is not accessible to other residents as it does not have a staircase. These men will climb the terrace using a ladder and will pack the contraband in small quantities to sell them for Rs 100 in different areas, said a police officer.

Those arrested were identified by police as P Gunasekaran (26), his brother P Gnanasekaran (24) of T P Chatram, R Keerthivasan (21), M Sarathkumar (21) of Pulianthope, S Tamilarasan (19), P Senthilkumar (24), M Vinoth Kumar (27), G Saravanan (31) and N Vinoth (27) of T P Chatram. A car and a two-wheeler were seized from them. Those arrested were remanded to judicial custody.

