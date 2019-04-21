Explosives in abandoned building go off, girl injured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 11-year-old girl sustained injuries after explosives kept in an abandoned house at Perambur here exploded on Friday evening.The victim Gayathri, is a Standard V student of a school in the locality. The incident occurred when she went to dry clothes in the building opposite her house at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. As explosives kept in the building without a ceiling went off, the shocked girl fell on the floor hearing the sound and sustained minor injuries on her head and hands.

While the girl’s parents did not lodge any complaint, ICF police came to know of the incident and rushed to the spot. A search of the building led to the discovery of two more explosives, which are usually used in temple festivals, said police.

The bomb detection and disposal squad was alerted about the explosives. “They studied the explosives. They said the explosives had only gun powder and not any other dangerous substance,” said a police officer. Investigation revealed that the building remained unoccupied for the last three years. Further inquiry is on to ascertain who kept the explosives there and whether miscreants hid them on purpose.