Goods worth Rs 2 crore  gutted in godown fire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A private godown, where goods like toys and fancy items from China were stored, was gutted in a fire at Madhavaram on Saturday morning. Police said, one Arunachalam, a resident of Tiruvallur, owns a godown at Anna Nagar at Madhavaram. It is learnt that items worth `2 crore were gutted in the fire.

“Containers carrying plastic, iron and wooden toys and fancy items from China are shipped to Chennai port from where they get transported to the godown through trucks and distributed all around the State from here,” said a police officer.

On Saturday morning, at around 7.30am, smoke billowed out from the rear of the godown and soon fire engulfed the entire area. The fire service team from Tiruvallur arrived and struggled to put out the fire, said the police officer.

Four fire tenders from Sholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Madhavaram and Redhills put out the fire along with five water tankers, after a struggle of four hours at around 11.30am, said the fire service officer.A fresh consignment had reached on Wednesday and was locked inside the godown, said the police. The loss was estimated to be `2 crore. The Madhavaram police registered a case and further investigations are on.