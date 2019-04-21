Home Cities Chennai

Meat shop owner murdered, seven nabbed

A 45-year-old meat shop owner at Pallavaram was murdered allegedly by an eight- member gang on Friday night. Police suspect the crime was due to previous enmity. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 45-year-old meat shop owner at Pallavaram was murdered allegedly by an eight- member gang on Friday night. Police suspect the crime was due to previous enmity. Seven people have been arrested and a hunt is on for one. Police said K Srinivasan of Adam Nagar near Nagalkeni at Pallavaram owned a meat shop and used to send the skins to a factory nearby.  

On Friday, around 11.30 pm, when Srinivasan was returning home on Thiruneermalai Main Road,  eight men on three motorbikes blocked him and attacked him with stones and iron rods, said a police officer. Srinivasan died on the spot. Shankar Nagar police sent the body to Government Hospital, Chromepet, for autopsy.  

Police arrested P Parthiban (25), an employee of the leather factory from Manimangalam and V Vijay (24), van driver from Chromepet from whom Srinivasan had borrowed money and did not return it for a long time. Based on their inputs, S Vijay (23), S Surya (24), V Anand (24), M Kannan (24) and S Dilli Babu (23),  all from Chromepet, were arrested. A hunt is on for one more person, police said. The three motorcycles were seized. Those arrested were remanded to judicial custody.

