Two die in road accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two people died in different accidents at Chennai and Kancheepuram on Friday and Saturday, respectively. A 65-year-old woman was run over by tanker lorry in Tondiarpet on Friday. The deceased Kumudha was from Madhavaram, said police. “The incident happened at around 2.30 pm when she was walking by the flyover on Monegar Choultry road. A tanker lorry which was proceeding towards the Metro Water pumping station, ran over her and she was killed on the spot.

The road is used only by tanker lorries to fill water and pedestrians do not go there. It is not clear why she went there and whether she had already collapsed before the accident,” said the police officer. The driver Dilan (26) and helper Ajitkumar (20), have been booked by the Kasimedu traffic investigation police. Further inquiry is on.

In another case, a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Walajabad around 3 pm on Saturday. Police said, the victim, Rajesh of Poosivakkam, was driving motorbike on the Kathiripettai - Walajabad road when a tanker lorry, dashed him and ran over him.

“He was pulled under the tyre of the lorry for around 30 metres and only then it stopped,” said the police. Rajesh died on the spot. The Walajabad police registered a case and sent his body to the Chengalpattu government hospital for autopsy.