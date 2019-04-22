A meet and greet with the Captains of Marvel

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Friday and Saturday Phoenix Market City wore a colourful look as international cosplayers Han Jones and Reaver performed as Captain America and Captain Marvel for the first time in Chennai, ahead of the launch of the much-awaited film, Avengers: Endgame. The event was organised by PMC in association with CoverItUp, Arknemesis Gaming, and Jazz Cinemas.

Han Jones who works in licensing was always passionate about acting. He started doing cosplays alongside his day job 10 years ago and has only grown to love it more. “The first time I did it, I thought it was weird. Later, I started seeing the awe in people’s eyes, and that gave me a high. I could see that they were amazed to see the character come alive. When I performed in Mumbai, the fans went crazy! It was a great experience,” he said.

Reaver who is an object design and architecture student was always drawn to creativity, and it was this aspect of cosplays that appealed to her. “I was doing video games cosplays for quite a while but playing Captain Marvel is special because people really love the character,” she said.

The event also had a meet and greet session with the cosplayers followed by a Q&A session. Winners of the competition received prizes and free tickets to the exclusive Avengers red carpet premiere on April 26.