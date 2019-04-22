Home Cities Chennai

A meet and greet with the Captains of Marvel

Reaver who is an object design and architecture student was always drawn to creativity, and it was this aspect of cosplays that appealed to her. 

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Friday and Saturday Phoenix Market City wore a colourful look as international cosplayers Han Jones and Reaver performed as Captain America and Captain Marvel for the first time in Chennai, ahead of the launch of the much-awaited film, Avengers: Endgame. The event was organised by PMC in association with CoverItUp, Arknemesis Gaming, and Jazz Cinemas.  

Han Jones who works in licensing was always passionate about acting. He started doing cosplays alongside his day job 10 years ago and has only grown to love it more. “The first time I did it, I thought it was weird. Later, I started seeing the awe in people’s eyes, and that gave me a high. I could see that they were amazed to see the character come alive. When I performed in Mumbai, the fans went crazy! It was a great experience,” he said.

Reaver who is an object design and architecture student was always drawn to creativity, and it was this aspect of cosplays that appealed to her.  “I was doing video games cosplays for quite a while but playing Captain Marvel is special because people really love the character,” she said.

The event also had a meet and greet session with the cosplayers followed by a Q&A session. Winners of the competition received prizes and free tickets to the exclusive Avengers red carpet premiere on April 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Phoenix Market City Han Jones Reaver performed Avengers: Endgame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp