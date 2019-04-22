Home Cities Chennai

Builder told to pay Rs 26.22 lakh over slow pace of construction

The forum presided by S Tamilvanan, observed that the builder admitted that he had not completed the construction and did not even pay the interest to the complainants as agreed.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A  city consumer forum has directed a builder to pay Rs 26.22 lakhs to a city resident as compensation for failing to construct the building as per schedule.

The complainants Poornima Devi and Ganesh Kumar submitted before the forum that Real Value Promoters Pvt. Ltd in 2013 assured them that the residential apartment at Siruseri will be constructed in 30 months and they have together booked a flat. But, as the builder was delaying the construction, they were forced to pay additional interest to the loan they took from the banks.

The two had together paid about `26 lakh in instalments to the builder, but still work on the construction was very slow. The construction company denied the allegations by the complainants and said it was the petitioners who failed to pay the EMIs for the bank loan.

compensation

