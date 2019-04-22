Family of accident victim to get Rs 39.48 lakh compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after a lorry accident in which a 49-year-old man died near Minjur, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay a compensation of Rs 39.48 lakhs to the family of the deceased.

M Bhaskar, who was working as a Junior Assistant in the Administrative department of North Chennai Thermal Power Station, was going on his motorcycle along Minjur road in 2015 when a trailer lorry crushed him to death.

According to the petition submitted by the wife of the deceased along with her minor son, the trailer lorry was driven in a rash and negligent manner. Bhaskar, who sustained multiple injuries, died later in the hospital.

Denying the allegations, counsel for the insurance firm submitted that the accident occurred only due to the reckless driving of the motorcyclist.

The tribunal, presided by S Umamaheswari, observed that the negligent and rash driving of the trailer lorry was responsible for the accident.