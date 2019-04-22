Global conference on retinal care and ophthalmic services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ninth edition of Reticon, an annual conference on retina surgery, was organised by Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, on Sunday at ITC Grand Chola, Guindy.

The event was inaugurated by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit. “New technology offers a significant improvement in treatment. Expert ophthalmic care, which is in your own hands, can mitigate the increase of retinal diseases,” said the Governor in his speech.

This year’s conference saw the participation of 600 delegates — all retinal specialists — from both India and abroad. “The idea of Reticon is to educate all. We have brought in top faculty members from across the country for this event, and I thank the delegates for their support,” said Amar Agarwal, director, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals. The foreign guest faculty member at the event was Dr Sunir Garg, professor of Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University.

Panel discussions were conducted, and surgeries that were being conducted at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals were live streamed. Surgeries such as Macular Hole Surgery, Diabetic Retinopathy, and IOL Drop were conducted and telecast live.