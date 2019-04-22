One held for TikTok video

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have arrested one Vijayakumar (21) from his residence at Pudur in Ashok Nagar for allegedly posting a video on TikTok against a political party.

According to police, three youngsters, in a one-minute video, allegedly mocked the attackers at Ponparappi in Ariyalur district on Thursday. The trio challenged them to come to Chennai and fight instead of assaulting children and elderly.

Vijayakumar, a construction worker, has been charged under various provisions of IPC for making obscene remarks, criminal intimidation and making statements conducive to public mischief. He was remanded to judicial custody. A hunt is on for two others, police said.

Attackers mocked

