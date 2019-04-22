Home Cities Chennai

One held for TikTok video

Police have arrested one Vijayakumar (21) from his residence at Pudur in Ashok Nagar for allegedly posting a video on TikTok against a political party.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have arrested one Vijayakumar (21) from his residence at Pudur in Ashok Nagar for allegedly posting a video on TikTok against a political party.

According to police, three youngsters, in a one-minute video, allegedly mocked the attackers at Ponparappi in Ariyalur district  on Thursday. The trio challenged them to come to Chennai and fight instead of assaulting children and elderly.

Vijayakumar, a construction worker, has been charged under various provisions of IPC for making obscene remarks, criminal intimidation and making statements conducive to public mischief. He was remanded to judicial custody. A hunt is on for two others, police said.

Attackers mocked

According to police, three youngsters, in a video, mocked the attackers at Ponparappi in Ariyalur and challenged them to come to Chennai and fight instead of assaulting children and elderly

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TikTok political party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp