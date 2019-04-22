Home Cities Chennai

Songs, dance and service to celebrate Mahaveer Jayanti

A number of people made their way to the Dadawadi Jain Temple in Konnur for the Mahaveer Janam Kalyanak Utsav organised by the Jain Maha Sangh on Sunday.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The foundation’s e-Bank counter attracted visitors  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A number of people made their way to the Dadawadi Jain Temple in Konnur for the Mahaveer Janam Kalyanak Utsav organised by the Jain Maha Sangh on Sunday.

Dressed in fine clothes and singing songs in praise of Mahaveer, the procession merrily made its way to the Dadawadi temple from Nehru stadium. Age was no bar as children and adults let the single-minded focus be of devotion to their spiritual leader.

“It is important to attend such events because it fosters a sense of community and belonging,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Tondiarpet who attended the event with his wife and children. “Ours is a very small community and these events are ways to stay connected with our roots.”

The event saw a slew of visitors, who were not just there for the celebrations but also to avail the free medical treatment being provided on the occasion.

“I was passing by and got curious, so I walked in,” said A Kumaresan, who works at a roadside eatery near the temple. “I saw that there were free medical camps being conducted, so I immediately called my wife to come and get her regular tests done. When communities do these free medical camps, it is true service to God because it helps people like us who cannot afford expensive medical treatment.”

Free food and beverages were also served to all those who visited the various stalls. Apart from the food stalls, the RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation’s e-Bank counter attracted visitors.  

The foundation’s chairman, Rakesh Nahar explained that e-bank project looked at providing medical equipment such as wheelchairs, foldable beds, oxygen concentrators and so on completely free of charge, on an use-and-return basis.

The members of the foundation distributed thousands of potted plants in addition to over 1,000 caps, bird feeders and plates for the birds’ water and food as part of their social service initiatives.

The foundation’s secretary, Aashish Kumar Jain thanked members and trustees for their enthusiasm and support. The members on their behalf assured him that they will constantly look at serving society with all their heart.

IN ATTENDANCE

The club president Arun Nahar, IPP Lalit Kanuga, secretary Kirti Baid, Dilip Chandan, Arihant Bokadia, Vikram Parmar, Vikram Jain, Avinash Jain, Vinesh Sakhlecha, Solanki, Daksh Nahar, Dhawal Mohnot, Priya Nahar, Aarthi Vaid, Reshma Jain, and Sonia Kataria were also present at the event

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jain Maha Sangh Konnur Dadawadi Jain Temple Mahaveer Jayanti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp