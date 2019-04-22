Songs, dance and service to celebrate Mahaveer Jayanti

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A number of people made their way to the Dadawadi Jain Temple in Konnur for the Mahaveer Janam Kalyanak Utsav organised by the Jain Maha Sangh on Sunday.

Dressed in fine clothes and singing songs in praise of Mahaveer, the procession merrily made its way to the Dadawadi temple from Nehru stadium. Age was no bar as children and adults let the single-minded focus be of devotion to their spiritual leader.

“It is important to attend such events because it fosters a sense of community and belonging,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Tondiarpet who attended the event with his wife and children. “Ours is a very small community and these events are ways to stay connected with our roots.”

The event saw a slew of visitors, who were not just there for the celebrations but also to avail the free medical treatment being provided on the occasion.

“I was passing by and got curious, so I walked in,” said A Kumaresan, who works at a roadside eatery near the temple. “I saw that there were free medical camps being conducted, so I immediately called my wife to come and get her regular tests done. When communities do these free medical camps, it is true service to God because it helps people like us who cannot afford expensive medical treatment.”

Free food and beverages were also served to all those who visited the various stalls. Apart from the food stalls, the RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation’s e-Bank counter attracted visitors.

The foundation’s chairman, Rakesh Nahar explained that e-bank project looked at providing medical equipment such as wheelchairs, foldable beds, oxygen concentrators and so on completely free of charge, on an use-and-return basis.

The members of the foundation distributed thousands of potted plants in addition to over 1,000 caps, bird feeders and plates for the birds’ water and food as part of their social service initiatives.

The foundation’s secretary, Aashish Kumar Jain thanked members and trustees for their enthusiasm and support. The members on their behalf assured him that they will constantly look at serving society with all their heart.

IN ATTENDANCE

The club president Arun Nahar, IPP Lalit Kanuga, secretary Kirti Baid, Dilip Chandan, Arihant Bokadia, Vikram Parmar, Vikram Jain, Avinash Jain, Vinesh Sakhlecha, Solanki, Daksh Nahar, Dhawal Mohnot, Priya Nahar, Aarthi Vaid, Reshma Jain, and Sonia Kataria were also present at the event