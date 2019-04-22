They sway to life’s tunes, hand in hand

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: She’s Kannan to my Radha, she’s Shiva to my Shakti, and she’s nayaka to my nayaki,” says Narthaki Nataraj, brimming with happiness and pride, about her childhood friend Shakthi Bhaskar. It’s been almost 35 years since the two held hands. Right from moving out of their houses to establishing a name for themselves in the field of dance — the duo’s journey has been no less than a roller coaster of emotions, challenges and obstacles. The transwomen dancers-cum-activists share the story behind their success in a free-wheeling chat with CE.

Feminity and friendship

Narthaki and Shakthi come from Anuppanadi village in Madurai. Their families have been friends for three to four generations through business. “We’ve known each other from the age of five. Ostracised by friends, Shakthi and I used to play separately at the mandhai (ground) near temples. We enjoyed meaningful movies and dramas. After watching 2 am movie shows, we used to imitate the dance moves of actress Padmini and Vyjayanthimala Bali on deserted streets. Shakthi has been both, my critic and fan since our formative days,” reminisces Narthaki, Padma Shri awardee.

While Narthaki was involved in dance, Shakthi was studious. They enjoyed dressing up without their family’s knowledge. They felt safe with the female members of the family. “We used to curl our hair, paint our nails in bold shades, and rub our lips with ink from a red fountain pen. From creams to powders, we’ve tried out everything. We embraced our feminity,” says Shakthi.

Narthaki was a star in school cultural competitions. But after performing, she used to remove the make-up, hide the costumes and go home. This did not last long. After the daily struggles of being criticised for their behaviour, the duo decided to move out of their homes, when they were studying in class 8. They stayed for a few years with friends who accepted them. After completing class 12, they couldn’t pursue higher education, so they decided to learn dance.

Narthaki’s first teacher was Namanur Jayaraman. “I had the audacity to invite Madurai’s mayor for my arangetram in 1983. Subsequently, we wanted to learn further from KP Kittappa Pillai of Thanjavur — the legend who trained Vyjayanthimala and Hema Malini. Moved by our grit and determination, he accepted me. Shakthi joined later due to lack of money. If not for her, I wouldn’t have any of this fame,” says Narthaki, who has worked with her mentor as his assistant in the Music Department of Tanjore University between 1990-1994.

Sacrifice and success

The duo started performing shows in 1987. “During our early days of performances, we used to feel left out by fellow dancers. There was always a sense of isolation. People used to pass comments. Nothing deterred us from pursuing our passion. When we became celebrities, people felt proud of calling us their friends. Having said that, we never forget the place where we came from. Irrespective of the achievement, we choose to stay humble and grounded. Can achievements bring back our lost and memorable childhood days or win us the acceptance of our parents?” asks Narthaki, who received an honorary doctorate in 2016.

Dancing glory

The duo has been teaching dance to more than 100 students since 1989. Home is their happy space. Simple pleasures and zero expectations have been their formula for togetherness. We’re told that Shakthi is an excellent cook. It’s evident from the aromatic filter coffee she served us. “I don’t go anywhere without filter and coffee powder. I also prepare natural skincare products, and shampoo at home. We don’t use anything from outside except for nail polish and lipsticks. Our herbal powder has 27 ingredients. I also prepare kashayam for us. I’m specific about sticking to our traditional roots,” shares Shakthi.

Both love wearing saris. “I come from a textile background. Out of the 100 saris on display, my eyes will be fixated on one and I will buy it. Narthaki takes her sweet time. Sometimes she comes home, changes her mind, returns the sari and chooses another one. One thing both of us agree upon — adorning our hair with fragrant jasmine and shenbagam flowers,” she says.

Fans appreciate the duo for delivering perfection, capturing nuances and sticking to their individualistic styles. Shakthi decides the costume for dance recitals and concerts. They have a dedicated orchestra. “Right from pushing me to practice to remembering the items we performed — she’s an encyclopedia. I believe in her instincts...they always come true. She often reminds me of the power of the anklet we wear while dancing, and why we chose to wear it in the first place. We share an unspoken chemistry and the power of communication through eyes. Even today, while performing, if Shakthi sits somewhere within the limit of my vision, I get tensed. Her expressions make the mistakes visible to me. Shakthi has no desires. Not once has she felt jealous of my popularity. I can never get a selfless soulmate like her,” says Narthaki, as her eyes well up.

The duo will be going on a dance tour to Europe in June. Initially, they danced for an identity. Then for fame. Now, for themselves.”

CHALK AND CHEESE

The duo are poles apart. “I’d want to go for a lunch and movie on our off day while Shakthi would prepare ghee roast with red chutney. We’d end up watching old films for hours. I like fancy parties while she does not. She lives in her own bubble of comfort with dance, devotion, and discipline. She wakes up at 3.50 am without an alarm. She does this irrespective of time zones,” shares Narthaki.