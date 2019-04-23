Action against polling officials who allowed Sivakarthikeyan to vote: TN CEO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday said an inquiry has revealed that actor Sivakarthikeyan had been allowed to cast his vote on April 18 even though his name was not there in the electoral rolls and action would be taken against the polling officials who had allowed this.

Answering the queries of reporters, the CEO said he had got a report from the District Election Officer about the incident and it was confirmed that the actor had cast his vote without his name being in the electoral rolls.

Sahoo said he had also sought a report on how the actor's name had been deleted and who was responsible for that.

With regard to the complaint against actor Srikanth, who was also allegedly allowed to vote without his name being in the electoral rolls, the CEO said, "According to the report from the officials, Srikanth did not cast his vote but only indelible ink was put on his finger."

On April 18, Srikanth had gone on record that after some problem, the polling officials had allowed him to vote.

Asked whether action will be taken against Sivakarthikeyan too for casting vote without his name being in the rolls, the CEO said, "It is a valid point. We will decide about after getting the full report from the officials."

On April 18, Sivakarthikeyan went to the polling booth where he had cast his vote in the 2016 Assembly elections, along with his wife and found that his name was not there in the electoral rolls.

He went on to cast his vote from another booth but it has now come to light that in that booth too, his name was not in the electoral rolls. After that, the actor had tweeted his photo with the words "voting is your right and fight for that right."