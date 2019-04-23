Home Cities Chennai

Action against polling officials who allowed Sivakarthikeyan to vote: TN CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said he had sought a report on how the name of the actor had been deleted and who was responsible for that.

Published: 23rd April 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sivakarthikeyan

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan cast his vote in Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday said an inquiry has revealed that actor Sivakarthikeyan had been allowed to cast his vote on April 18 even though his name was not there in the electoral rolls and action would be taken against the polling officials who had allowed this.

Answering the queries of reporters, the CEO said he had got a report from the District Election Officer about the incident and it was confirmed that the actor had cast his vote without his name being in the electoral rolls.

Sahoo said he had also sought a report on how the actor's name had been deleted and who was responsible for that.

With regard to the complaint against actor Srikanth, who was also allegedly allowed to vote without his name being in the electoral rolls, the CEO said, "According to the report from the officials, Srikanth did not cast his vote but only indelible ink was put on his finger."

On April 18, Srikanth had gone on record that after some problem, the polling officials had allowed him to vote.

Asked whether action will be taken against Sivakarthikeyan too for casting vote without his name being in the rolls, the CEO said, "It is a valid point. We will decide about after getting the full report from the officials."

On April 18, Sivakarthikeyan went to the polling booth where he had cast his vote in the 2016 Assembly elections, along with his wife and found that his name was not there in the electoral rolls.

He went on to cast his vote from another booth but it has now come to light that in that booth too, his name was not in the electoral rolls. After that, the actor had tweeted his photo with the words "voting is your right and fight for that right."

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Satyabrata Sahoo LS Polls 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Srikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp