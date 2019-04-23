Home Cities Chennai

Family held for murder of alcoholic, unemployed man 

In a bizarre murder involving an entire family, a 28-year-old was allegedly murdered by his father, mother and two brothers, for creating nuisance in the family due to his alcoholism.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a bizarre murder involving an entire family, a 28-year-old was allegedly murdered by his father, mother and two brothers, for creating nuisance in the family due to his alcoholism. The police said, the victim, Mahesh had returned from Singapore two months ago. 

“He had lost his job because he was an alcoholic and returned to his home in Ayyampettai village at Kancheepuram. He used to come home drunk everyday and cause problems.  On Friday, he returned home at around 10 pm,” said a police officer. His father, Mani, along with his brothers Mohanavel and Ramesh, hit him with a wooden plank and pushed him down.

With the impact of hitting a stone, Mahesh died on the spot. In order to cover the murder, the family hanged his body inside the house and staged it as a suicide. The Walajabad police, during investigations, found that the family was involved in the murder and arrested his father Mani (62), mother Tamizh Selvi (55), brothers Mohanavel (33) and Ramesh (25). 

Chennai: Around 15 youngsters riding six motorbikes, who were racing around the streets here, were caught by the city police in the wee hours on Monday.  Inspector Baskar of Royapettah, who was on night patrol, received an information that some motorbikes were speeding ahead on the Kamarajar Salai around 12.30 am on Monday. “Based on the input, we tracked motorbikes and a personnel, who saw the bikes entering the Pycroft Road from Kannagi statue, blocked the road. The vehicles soon entered a dead-end road and we nabbed all 15 boys,” said the police officer.Their parents were called and fined for the boys’ violation of traffic rules. 

murder

