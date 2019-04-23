Place to put down roots

Home Cities Chennai

Coimbatore-based SeedReaps has helped 1,153 young victims of sexual abuse, rape or domestic violence in the last eight years

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI : We all need a wake-up call to address serious issues in society, and for Naresh Karthik, it was the Pollachi sexual harassment incident. Coimbatore-based educational and charitable trust SeedReaps has been receiving multiple phone calls from victims. Run by Naresh and Ajay Naveen, the organisation aims to educate and empower social victims of rape, abuse and domestic violence.

“The incident brought us phone calls from areas surrounding the district. People either wanted to share their story and seek help or just vent out their trauma. We want to spread the message that SeedReaps works with victims of all kinds of abuse. These kids have gone through a lot in life. It’s our duty to provide them with a safe space in their days of growing up,” said Naresh.

Retired government officers conduct
classes for the children

Founded in 2011, SeedReaps also offers protection to juveniles, if they haven’t committed crimes against the nation or state. The institution has cared for around 1,153 children thus far, and majority of them have passed out with flying colours, and many have found suitable job opportunities. 

The kids who make it to the organisation are abandoned by families and ostracised by society. They indulge in committing crimes, get misled and end up as criminals. After a thorough background check and verification, kids with determination to learn are funded to ensure no funds go waste.

The basic vision of the organisation is to bring the victims back to society with more respect and responsibility.The organisation provides an environment where the children are exposed to normal society. Students are selected based on merit and provided funds for their education including hostel, clothing and food expenses. Additionally, psychological counselling is provided by volunteers from the Indian Medical Association, who are psychiatrists, paediatricians, or gynecologists.

“We have retired government officers taking classes for these kids. With care, motivation and love, many of them have passed out and joined various government services as public servants. Our children are presently serving as constables, teachers, medical students, sub-inspectors, Indian Police Service, and Indian Railways Service officials. Their motivation is one — uncorrupt society for the next generation,” shares Naresh. 

“We have students who have settled down with regular jobs. They send funds for the organisation to do their bit for society. We hope to educate people and create a better future. Unlike any habit or practice, education is something that cannot be taken back from them,” said Naresh, who wants to create awareness about drug and sexual abuse.For details, visit SeedReaps.com or call 9940993300

