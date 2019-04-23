Home Cities Chennai

Proposal seeks to relax arrear exam rules at Anna University academic body meeting

Vice chancellor M K Surappa declined to divulge details about the proposal.

Anna University

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In what would turn out to be great relief for students, Anna University officials said they are contemplating relaxing the arrear rules and also upgrading the curriculum with the aim of improving the standards. The standing committee meeting of the academic council was held on Monday at the university wherein these issues were discussed in detail. According to sources, relaxation of arrear rules was proposed, that will allow the students to take the arrear exams in the consequent semester itself.

“We have plans to introduce a new rule, following which, students can write their arrear papers in the next semester itself. Besides, discussions were also held to bring in relaxation in rules that will give adequate time to students to clear their arrears. The  proposal was discussed in the standing committee meeting today (on Monday),” said a senior official of the varsity.

Vice chancellor M K Surappa declined to divulge details about the proposal.“The proposal needs to be approved by the syndicate, then only we can implement it. It is too early to say anything about it,” he said.
The varsity authorities also have plans to upgrade the curriculum of the courses in accordance with the market needs. “With changing times, the demand of the market is also changing. Many companies which hire our students, have given some recommendation on basis of which, we are planning to make some structural adjustments in the curriculum. However, there will be no major changes,”said a senior official of the university.

It is important to mention that for the first time this year, Anna University has roped in experts from IITs and NITs across the country, for assessing the quality of the engineering colleges affiliated under it. At least 579 engineering colleges are presently affiliated under Anna University. Earlier, the assessment exercise of the engineering colleges was done by the faculty of the university only, but this time, experts from reputed institutes were involved in the process.

Anna University arrear exam rules

