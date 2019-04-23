Home Cities Chennai

Rajasthani Association confers awards upon members of their community

The Rajasthani Association of Tamil Nadu (RAJAT) conducted the 2019 Rajasthani Ratna and Rajasthani Shree Awards at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk on Sunday.

RAJAT was established on November 3, 1967  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Rajasthani Association of Tamil Nadu (RAJAT) conducted the 2019 Rajasthani Ratna and Rajasthani Shree Awards at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk on Sunday.The function was held to honour the contributions of members of the association in the fields of education, healthcare, industry and social service. The chief guest for the event was Justice Vineet Kothari, senior judge, Madras High Court.

“It has not been long since I moved to Madras, but I am glad that the RAJAT has invited me to meet my brothers and sisters through such a wonderful platform. It is true that we have common blood among us all — blood of service. But, one thing that runs stronger in us is the modesty,” said Justice Kothari in his speech.

The Rajasthani Ratna Award for outstanding service in the fields of education, medicine, or industry for 25 years, was given to Mohan Goenka. The Rajasthani Shree Award for service in the above fields for 10 years was given to Narendra Srisrimal, Shyam Sundar Damani, and Gyanchand Anchaliya. The Utkrisht Seva Samman award was given to the late Gyanchand Bohara.

“Through RAJAT we have established cordial relations with the people of the state. We represent the Rajasthani voice to the Government of Tamil Nadu in matters of business, trade, culture and society,” said Ashok J Mundhra, general secretary, RAJAT. The association was established on November 3, 1967.

