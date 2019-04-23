Smooth start for Chennai Corporation’s cycle sharing plan 

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Corporation’s Cycle Sharing System has gained considerable traction within the first two months of its launch, officials said. On average, 100 people have registered for the system every day, taking the total registrations to 6000 since the system was launched on February 27. “The response we have gotten for cycle sharing, has exceeded our expectations and we are looking to sustain this enthusiasm as we expand the system to other parts of the city,” said a top corporation official overseeing the Cycle Sharing System.

It is learnt that the system has recorded over 18,000 rentals since its launch and that on any given day, there are at least 250 people who use the cycles. This number is said to peak during weekends, where there are more than 400 rentals recorded in Anna Nagar and Marina, where the pilot project has been launched.

“We have been receiving excellent reviews from users and many of them are using them to travel short distances in the city. Hopefully, this will help solve the last mile connectivity problem the city has,” said a senior official from Chennai Smart City, which is implementing this project through a vendor.

Vandalism is an issue

While the Cycle Sharing System is picking up, vandalism is an issue that the Corporation and vendor must nip at the bud to ensure sustainability of the project. Officials in the corporation and from the vendor, claimed that around 25 bicycles of the 250-cycle-fleet have been vandalised since the launch.

They said at least six bicycles have been thrown into the sea at Marina. “We had to fish these cycles out. Luckily we had GPS to assist us,” said an official from the vendor, claiming that users are attempting wheelies and other stunts. There have been instances of people taking the bicycles home and riding rashly, leading to accidents. “We had to bring back a cycle from Tambaram after the user failed to return it after a day,” said an official.

Corporation officials claimed that the vandalism levels have not reached “alarming stages” but are apprehensive about instituting deterrents such as fines, fearing it will hamper the growth of the system. However, the vendor said they will be levying fines in coming days.

Coming to more areas soon

Currently, there are 25 ‘smart bike’ hubs in Anna Nagar and Marina Beach with a total fleet of 250 cycles. The corporation will be setting up 50 new smart bike hubs in the Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur and Besant Nagar areas with 500 new cycles in the next two months. Currently, the system operates between 8 am to 8 pm but officials from the vendor said the operational timings will be increased to 6 am to 10 pm.