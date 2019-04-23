Home Cities Chennai

This ice cream is a ‘bread’ winner

The sandwiches, as well as pastries and shakes, are available at the Airborne Carnival shop in Nungambakkam.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

The bread is homemade by Hishima for the perfect consistency  P Jawahar

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : With more chefs opting to experiment with desserts such as the artisanal popsicles, handcrafted vegan scoops and bubble waffles, the ice-cream sandwich is the latest to join the list of scrumptious innovations. A sandwich with a dollop of flavourful ice-cream and your favourite topping is a reality at the newly launched Singapore Ice Cream Sandwich.

The sandwiches, as well as pastries and shakes, are available at the Airborne Carnival shop in Nungambakkam. Run by siblings Mohammed Wasif and Hishma Fathima, the 250 sq ft space has minimalistic decor with colourful graffiti and a collection of indoor plants neatly arranged on a shelf.

“The concept was there in my mind for the past five years. I tasted Singapore ice-cream sandwich during my first visit to the country. When I went there recently, I decided the concept was worth bringing to our city. International concepts seem to do well in our market,” says Mohammed. The bread, an important component of the ice-cream sandwich, is home-baked by Hishma.

“The minute you say ice-cream sandwich people ask for a spoon. We ensure that the thickness of the bread is proportionate to the ice-cream, so that they don’t get a brainfreeze when they bite the sandwich. Getting the consistency right for the bread took multiple attempts. The bread has to be soft with the right amount of sweetness. We also use edible colours like pink, yellow and green, which are the preferred ones,” says Hishma.

Each bread slice is split into equal halves. One flavour out of the 13 available flavours is placed in between and covered with toppings. Hazelnut delight, nutella mania, nutty treat, oreo crumble and strawberry temptations are popular among the crowd. There’s also an option where you can make your own ice cream sandwich with the topping, sauce, and flavour of your choice.

“We need to be careful with the flavours to suit the Indian palette. Durian is a common Singaporean fruit with a pungent smell. Not many might like it. We decided to have universally liked flavours. There’s also a topping called lotus biscuit that is sourced from Belgium. It’s crumbled and added as topping to get a crunchy effect. We’ve received great responses from pop-up exhibitions.

People especially like the bread portion of the sandwich,” says Mohammed.They will soon be introducing a Milo flavour, and other flavours from our childhood.Singapore ice cream sandwiches are available `99 at their outlet in Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Thousand Lights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ice-cream sandwich

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp