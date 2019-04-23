This ice cream is a ‘bread’ winner

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : With more chefs opting to experiment with desserts such as the artisanal popsicles, handcrafted vegan scoops and bubble waffles, the ice-cream sandwich is the latest to join the list of scrumptious innovations. A sandwich with a dollop of flavourful ice-cream and your favourite topping is a reality at the newly launched Singapore Ice Cream Sandwich.

The sandwiches, as well as pastries and shakes, are available at the Airborne Carnival shop in Nungambakkam. Run by siblings Mohammed Wasif and Hishma Fathima, the 250 sq ft space has minimalistic decor with colourful graffiti and a collection of indoor plants neatly arranged on a shelf.

“The concept was there in my mind for the past five years. I tasted Singapore ice-cream sandwich during my first visit to the country. When I went there recently, I decided the concept was worth bringing to our city. International concepts seem to do well in our market,” says Mohammed. The bread, an important component of the ice-cream sandwich, is home-baked by Hishma.

“The minute you say ice-cream sandwich people ask for a spoon. We ensure that the thickness of the bread is proportionate to the ice-cream, so that they don’t get a brainfreeze when they bite the sandwich. Getting the consistency right for the bread took multiple attempts. The bread has to be soft with the right amount of sweetness. We also use edible colours like pink, yellow and green, which are the preferred ones,” says Hishma.

Each bread slice is split into equal halves. One flavour out of the 13 available flavours is placed in between and covered with toppings. Hazelnut delight, nutella mania, nutty treat, oreo crumble and strawberry temptations are popular among the crowd. There’s also an option where you can make your own ice cream sandwich with the topping, sauce, and flavour of your choice.

“We need to be careful with the flavours to suit the Indian palette. Durian is a common Singaporean fruit with a pungent smell. Not many might like it. We decided to have universally liked flavours. There’s also a topping called lotus biscuit that is sourced from Belgium. It’s crumbled and added as topping to get a crunchy effect. We’ve received great responses from pop-up exhibitions.

People especially like the bread portion of the sandwich,” says Mohammed.They will soon be introducing a Milo flavour, and other flavours from our childhood.Singapore ice cream sandwiches are available `99 at their outlet in Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Thousand Lights.