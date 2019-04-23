Home Cities Chennai

Where are the mangoes?

The king of fruits is yet to be welcomed in the city, vendors await summer showers 

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Only 40% of the usual quantity has reached Chennai  P Jawahar

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Every year, Priya and her cousins wait for summer to devour different variants of mangoes that are available in the market for at least three months. We are in the fourth week of April — when the arrival of mangoes is usually at its peak in the Koyambedu market — but this year only around 40 per cent of the usual quantity has reached the city, say wholesale dealers in the Koyambedu market. The reason, they say, could be the delay in ‘mango showers’, also known as the summer showers, which help in the early ripening of fruits.

Late arrival
The season usually begins mid-February, but this year it began at the end of March. “In February, mangoes from Kerala arrive here. Then, fruits from parts of Andhra Pradesh including Vijayawada, Anantapur, Tirupati and Kodur and parts of Karnataka reach the city,” said S Srinivasan, president of Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association.

From mid-April to May, mangoes come from within the state including Tiruttani, Tiruvallur and Arumbakkam. During the same time last year, at the season’s peak, around 150-250 tonnes of mangoes a day used to be unloaded at the Koyambedu market. Now, however, the market receives just around 30 tonnes of mangoes a day, sometimes going up to 40 tonnes, said traders.

Pay more
The limited availability and the summer demand has led to high prices continuing into April. “The prices would have come down by this time usually but since the supply is low, it has stayed on the higher side. Besides, the quality of fruits is also not as great, as the season is delayed,” said Srinivasan.

K Jayaraman, a fruit shop owner in Koyambedu said, “The mangoes ripen once the summer showers touch them; it is said to add to the taste of the fruit. Kerala has only very recently received the showers and so the fruits have come late to the city,” said Jayaraman.

The Imampasanth variant from Kerala is sold between Rs 120 and Rs 130 a kilogram now while local varieties and those from Andhra Pradesh are being sold between Rs 80 to Rs 100 a kilogram. Banganapalli, one of the most popular varieties here, is sold now for Rs 50-Rs70 a kilogram. “The Banganapalli variety, for instance, at the season’s peak, would usually cost only around Rs 30 a kg,” said Srinivasan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koyambedu market mangoes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp