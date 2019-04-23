Where are the mangoes?

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Every year, Priya and her cousins wait for summer to devour different variants of mangoes that are available in the market for at least three months. We are in the fourth week of April — when the arrival of mangoes is usually at its peak in the Koyambedu market — but this year only around 40 per cent of the usual quantity has reached the city, say wholesale dealers in the Koyambedu market. The reason, they say, could be the delay in ‘mango showers’, also known as the summer showers, which help in the early ripening of fruits.

Late arrival

The season usually begins mid-February, but this year it began at the end of March. “In February, mangoes from Kerala arrive here. Then, fruits from parts of Andhra Pradesh including Vijayawada, Anantapur, Tirupati and Kodur and parts of Karnataka reach the city,” said S Srinivasan, president of Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association.

From mid-April to May, mangoes come from within the state including Tiruttani, Tiruvallur and Arumbakkam. During the same time last year, at the season’s peak, around 150-250 tonnes of mangoes a day used to be unloaded at the Koyambedu market. Now, however, the market receives just around 30 tonnes of mangoes a day, sometimes going up to 40 tonnes, said traders.

Pay more

The limited availability and the summer demand has led to high prices continuing into April. “The prices would have come down by this time usually but since the supply is low, it has stayed on the higher side. Besides, the quality of fruits is also not as great, as the season is delayed,” said Srinivasan.

K Jayaraman, a fruit shop owner in Koyambedu said, “The mangoes ripen once the summer showers touch them; it is said to add to the taste of the fruit. Kerala has only very recently received the showers and so the fruits have come late to the city,” said Jayaraman.

The Imampasanth variant from Kerala is sold between Rs 120 and Rs 130 a kilogram now while local varieties and those from Andhra Pradesh are being sold between Rs 80 to Rs 100 a kilogram. Banganapalli, one of the most popular varieties here, is sold now for Rs 50-Rs70 a kilogram. “The Banganapalli variety, for instance, at the season’s peak, would usually cost only around Rs 30 a kg,” said Srinivasan.