Youth lands in trouble for ‘vulgar number plate’

A college student who had displayed a derogatory word on women on his car’s number plate, was chased and arrested by a woman IPS officer on Monday.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A college student who had displayed a derogatory word on women on his car’s number plate, was chased and arrested by a woman IPS officer on Monday.The police were looking out for the car owner for the last four months after the number plate was circulated on social media. On Monday, Ravali Priya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhavaram), spotted the car at Madhavaram and chased it for nearly eight kilometers before nabbing the person, police said. The accused was identified as one Bradford Errol (22), a final year college student.

Bradford Errol

Ravali Priya said, “As a woman, I found it extremely offensive and immediately clicked a photo and sent it to another official. Since I was told that they had also been looking for the vehicle for about four months, I chased the vehicle. Since the driver knew he was being followed, the car sped away and jumped three signals before being secured.”

Police said Bradford was also drunk when he was caught and had covered the car’s windshield with tinted black sheets. He was booked on these charges also.Police said they found that the car was purchased by Bradford two years ago but the documents are still in the previous owner’s name as he is yet to settle the sum.

