Action against Veeramani soon for derogatory remarks: Cyber Crime Cell

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Necessary steps are being taken to initiate appropriate action against Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani in connection with some derogatory remarks allegedly made by him against Hindu god Lord Krishna, the Cyber Crime Cell of CCB told the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

Recording the submission, Justice R Subramanian closed a petition from advocate K Ashok of T Nagar, who sought to punish Veeramani for his alleged remarks against Lord Krishna in his posting through YouTube.

According to the petitioner, Veeramani had spoken ill about Lord Krishna in a posting in the web portal on April 2.

He had allegedly compared the childhood plays of Lord Krishna at Gokulam with Pollachi sexual scam and assault case, petitioner said.

The petitioner had lodged a complaint against Veeramani with Inspector, Central Crime Branch, on April 2. An FIR was registered following the complaint and the same was taken on file by the III Metropolitan Magistrate Court. But, no action was taken by police to arrest Veeramani, petitioner said.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, Cyber Crime Cell of CCB told the court that the alleged posting had been removed from the web portal. In view of parliamentary election, they could not take vigorous steps immediately. Now that elections are over, they are engaged in serving a notice under Sec. 41-A requiring him to appear for enquiry. If he fails to respond, necessary legal steps will be taken against him, he said.

Recording this, the judge treated the petition as closed.