Anna university may increase fees this year

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University is likely to increase fees for courses offered by its departments and constituent colleges starting this academic year. The move, which will affect thousands of students, has been condemned by political parties and activists.

Speaking to Express, Vice Chancellor MK Surappa said the syndicate had approved the decision to increase the fees and the same would be notified soon.

“We will soon provide the details on our website,” he said, adding that the increase in cost would be nominal. “The hike is necessary to meet the expenses, but we will ensure that it’s nominal so that students from economically weaker sections aren’t affected.”

Sources, however, said the hike could be around 35-40 per cent of the current cost, on different courses. Officials added that the hike was necessary for the struggling university to manage its expenses.

“We have not revised the fees structure in the last decade, while a lot of infrastructure development has happened in the last few years,” said Surappa. According to sources, the last fee revision happened 19 years ago, in the year 2000.

According to sources in the university, the State government has opposed the decision of Anna University to hike fees and has sought its details from varsity authorities. When Express contacted Higher education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, he said, “I don’t have any idea about the matter. I am trying to find out whether any such decision has been taken by AU.”

“The university charges around `8,000 for one semester while private colleges charge in lakhs for the same course. People need to understand that there is a need to hike the fees in order to create better facilities in the university,” said a senior university official.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss said a proposal to hike fees in colleges run by AU should be condemned as it will snatch away educational opportunities of poor students.