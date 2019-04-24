Home Cities Chennai

Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam panchayats wage water war

According to residents of Madambakkam, water tankers extracted water from the sump constructed for the Chitlapakkam Water Scheme from April 15 to April 17.

Published: 24th April 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Residents say water was extracted from April 15 to April 17

By Samuel Merigala 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat has started sourcing water from Madambakkam through water tankers even before the Rs 3-crore Madambakkam Scheme has kicked off. The scheme proposes to supply water to Chitlapakkam from Madambakkam through an underground pipeline.

According to residents of Madambakkam, water tankers extracted water from the sump constructed for the Chitlapakkam Water Scheme from April 15 to April 17. “The Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat’s executive officer accompanied the tankers and said that the water was for election emergency,” said G Rajendran, secretary of the Save Madambakkam Lake Committee.

But, residents found that the water was supplied to Chitlapakkam residents, through an advertisement in a local newspaper thanking the Chitlapakkam EO for the water supply. “The executive officer lied to us, so we have temporarily stopped the extraction of water through tankers,” said K Mohandas, treasurer of the Save Madambakkam Lake Committee. Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat executive officer Venkatesan has denied these allegations.

Since the commencement of the project, residents of Madambakkam had been worried about rising in water mafia that would completely drain Madambakkam’s groundwater resources. This incident has only added to their suspicions.

The Madambakkam Scheme proposes to extract around 20 lakh litres of water from the Madambakkam lake every day and send 18 lakh litres to Chitlapakkam. However, the combined water from tanks in Chitlapakkam is only six lakh litres, which then raises questions about Chitlapakkam’s plans to hold excess water.

“The panchayat will invariably allow the tankers to transport water to Chitlapakkam and then the mafia will begin controlling price and stop water supply through the pipelines,” said Krishnan, president of the Save Madambakkam Lake Committee, explaining they had no problems sharing water with Chitlapakkam if they are able to quench their thirst first.

“The water will be pumped through pipelines in the morning to certain areas and again the tanks will be filled in the afternoon to supply to other areas,” said Venkatesan, claiming that tankers would not be used in future. However, how the remaining six lakh litres will be supplied is a mystery.

Currently, Madambakkam is reeling under acute water shortage with residents in most areas being forced to deepen their borewells to access the groundwater. Express had reported how various norms had been flouted to gain approval for the Chitlapakkam Water Scheme which proposes to transport water sourced from wells dug in the Madambakkam Lake over six kilometres to Chitlapakkam. The project has progressed even as PILs seeking its cancellation are being heard in the Madras High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water Crisis Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat Madambakkam Town Panchayat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp