Two years after accident,  kin of victim to get Rs 60 lakh

CHENNAI: Two years after a motorbike accident killed a 28-year-old businessman near Choolaimedu, the motor accident claims tribunal directed a private insurance company to provide a compensation of `60 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

According to a petition filed by Nandhini, wife of Francis Xavier, a resident of Choolaimedu, Xavier was riding his motorcycle on September 17, 2017 near Choolaimedu when another motorcycle hit the rear side of his vehicle. A grievously injured Xavier later died at the hospital. Nandhini, along with her minor son, sought compensation of `40 lakhs from the insurance company.

The tribunal observed that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent riding of another motorcycle rider. Hence, it directed the insurance company to provide a compensation of `60 lakh to the family of the road accident victim.