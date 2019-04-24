Of fantasy, threat and courage

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arya Rajam has loved books ever since she was a child. Born in New York City, she grew up in a multi-generational home in Chennai with her grandparents. Arya is the daughter of dancer and choreographer, Anita Ratnam. Alongside writing, her taste extends to music, theatre, sports, mythology and fashion. After studying English Literature in Stella Maris, she embarked on a journey to become a novelist. Her first book Blood, Sweat and Tears, which released in 2013 to a positive response, was about an aspiring ballerina.

“I’ve wanted to be an author since when I was 19. My current book A Dual-Dragoned Throne is a fantasy inspired by my love for the genre. I had a lot of fun writing this one. It’s fast-paced and the characters are constructed with details. It took me five years to write,” said Arya who took up a writing course in the United States to prepare for this. She is a fan of Harry Potter and the Lord of Rings series. Her upcoming epic fantasy is set in the medievalistic kingdom of Caelisia. When the king Lorien receives a dark threat, the destruction of the land seems imminent. Princess Aurora must embark on a long journey to a faraway land to destroy an ancient object that pulses with dark powers. She must find courage to save the world.

“I stopped reading or watching fantasy since I was writing my own. Everybody wanted to imitate Tolstoy’s style of writing. I was particular about having my own style,” she says. “I’ve grown up reading epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata. Those are tales I draw inspiration from. I decided it would be a trilogy since the inception. Not to sound ambitious but there are too many characters and ideas to stop with just one book,” said Arya who wants to explore other areas of fiction. For details, visit: http://crownsofimperium.com/

Magic and suspense

● The book is for fantasy lovers. It is dotted with magic, sword fights and magical creatures spilling suspense.

● A Dual-Dragoned Throne is the first volume in the triology series Crowns of Imperium.